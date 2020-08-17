In case you hadn’t heard, Amazon makes an expansive range of devices — from smart speakers to e-readers and streaming sticks — and right now, quite a few of them are currently on sale.

We’ve been longtime fans of Amazon’s devices for their high quality sound, added smart home protection, and Alexa voice control capability. So take a look at the deals below, and and consider adding some new tech to your home now.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($119.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro PHOTO: Amazon

This refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro looks and works like it’s brand new. It does require hardwired installation to existing doorbells, but once it’s set up the doorbell pairs with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 ($249.99, originally $339.98; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 PHOTO: Amazon

This bundle is an especially great way to save: Pair the Echo Show 5, featuring a 1080p HD screen, to your Ring video doorbell to see and talk to whoever is at the door. We love the Echo Show 5’s high quality display and speaker, plus it’s small size allows it to fit on any counter.

Fire TV Stick 4K ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick 4K PHOTO: Amazon

This streaming stick plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port and connects to Wi-Fi to give you access to your favorite streaming services. With this Fire Stick, you’re getting a stunning picture display with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ depending on your television’s compatibility.

Echo Dot with Clock ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Echo Dot with Clock PHOTO: Amazon

The Echo Dot provides everything you’re looking for in a mini smart speaker that will fit on anywhere — from countertops and desks to nightstands. The sound quality is top-notch, and the handy LED clock display lets you tell time without adding yet another screen to your space. Not interested in an external clock display? The standard Echo Dot is also on sale for $29.99, down from the original $49.99 price.

Echo Flex ($17.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex PHOTO: Amazon

Echo Studio ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)