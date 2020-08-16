(CNN) As the body counts rise, American cities remain ground zero for a deadly new reality.

And those charged with keeping communities safe and helping flatten the curve of death are under fire and losing confidence from those they are sworn to protect.

This isn't coronavirus but a plague of violence in many American cities as murders and assaults spike during the global pandemic.

Both academic researchers and policing experts say identifying a specific reason for the sudden spike in violent crime remains elusive. It could be the result of multiple factors converging as the nation simultaneously grapples with several public safety crises.

"Crime is complicated," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum , a non-profit police research and policy organization. "Murder is complicated. You have to ask yourself what has been going on in these four or five months that would indicate some theory for why this is happening."

The plague of violence

This year has been one marked by unprecedented tragedy as the nation reels from a public health crisis that has claimed more than 160,000 lives, as well as the questionable deaths of several Black Americans -- including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks -- at the hands of police officers.

After Floyd's death, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets around the country demanding racial justice and an end to excessive use of force by police. While the overwhelming majority of demonstrations were peaceful, some incidents of rioting and looting occurred in places like Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City and Atlanta.

Police officers inspect a damaged Best Buy store on August 10, 2020, after parts of Chicago had widespread looting and vandalism.

While CCJ researchers who examined the recent spikes in homicides and aggravated assaults say it is too soon to draw conclusions on any one contributing factor, they note that the social stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and recent national unrest cannot be overlooked.

Policing experts tend to agree.

"It's a time unlike any other American history," said Wexler, who noted both the coronavirus pandemic and recent calls for police reform have had an impact on law enforcement.

Wexler said the spread of the coronavirus has likely had a negative impact on both witnesses to crime coming forward, as well as law enforcement agencies themselves hampered as infections spread throughout their ranks.

"Investigations have been impacted," said Wexler, citing the New York Police Department as one organization that had dozens of officers sidelined due to illness. "If someone has shot someone else, the chances are they're probably shooting other people. So, if you can't follow up on those shootings, they'll likely continue."

As another possible contributing factor, Wexler said various incidents of social unrest have required law enforcement agencies to pull resources away from patrolling the streets to deal with looting and unrest.

"When you're spread thin like that, it has an impact on your operations," he said.

Wexler said he questioned whether the early release of some inmates over fears of Covid-19 spreading in correctional institutions could affect crime on the streets.

Still, he says, there are no easy answers to the surge in homicides and assaults noted by CCJ researchers but believes public officials must study the issue.

Distrust of the police

The global pandemic and increased murder rates are not the only issues plaguing American policing.

In a profession that succeeds or fails largely based on community support, new Gallup polling data shows public confidence in police has hit its lowest level in nearly three decades.

Around 48% of Americans said they have a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in police , down from 53% the previous year, according to the new poll.

Since Gallup began including police in its Confidence in Institutions poll in 1993, the organization says, White respondents have been more likely to express confidence in police than Black respondents. From 2014 to 2019, Gallup says confidence in police among White Americans averaged at 60%, compared to 30% among Black Americans.

This year, confidence in police declined among both Black and White participants, but the dip among Black participants was more marked: 19% of Black participants said they had a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in police while 56% of White participants said the same. It's the largest gap between Black and White respondents Gallup has recorded in the current poll, which questions respondents on 16 institutions.

What's behind the sudden loss of public confidence in police?

"Negative publicity and viral videos," says Charles Ramsey, a CNN law enforcement analyst and former head of police departments in Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

Ramsey says the massive public attention paid to recent high-profile incidents involving alleged excessive use of force by police is likely affecting officers nationwide.

"I think the behavior that's been shown on these viral videos is not representative of the majority of police officers," Ramsey said, "but it still shows there's a problem in policing that must be addressed."

Since Floyd's death, Ramsey has been one of a number of policing professionals who have publicly condemned the actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin -- the former officer charged with second-degree murder after bystander video showed him placing his knee to Floyd's neck as the unarmed Black man slowly lost consciousness.

Demonstrators raise their fists on June 2, 2020 at the State Capitol in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where thousands gathered to protest over the death of George Floyd.

Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrats who authored the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act -- a bill that calls for sweeping reform to policing tactics -- is not surprised that Gallup's polling shows a majority of Americans have lost confidence in police.

"I think when people witnessed the really slow, tortuous murder of George Floyd, it was just not up for debate," Bass said. "I think the American people were horrified."

"You see the man being compliant," she said. "You see the police officer -- acting with complete impunity -- looking at the camera while he is literally murdering this man. The symbolism of that was he was so arrogant about what he was doing. He thought, "It's just a black man, nobody is going to do anything to me.'"

Bass told CNN she believes the cell phone video of the incident involving Floyd was key to helping the public understand the issue of racism in policing for themselves.

"One of the key things from an African-American perspective is we've never been believed," Bass said. "People always turned it on us." She added that people of color are often presumed to have done something wrong during police encounters.

"There is nothing worse than to not be believed and for your reality to be completely denied," Bass said. "That is beyond hurtful, and I'm not sure people understand the depths of the pain it causes when people say police officers have killed us without reason, and other people say that just didn't happen."