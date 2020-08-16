A New York couple is keeping romance alive with coronavirus pop-up dinners

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) The coronavirus pandemic has dampened a lot of people's love lives. But for one New York couple, it has inspired a new and exciting way to rekindle romance in their relationship.

With many public places shut, Jasmin and Dean Gaskin have spent a lot of time at home, watching movies with their two kids, renovating their apartment, and learning how to cook new meals.

But eventually, the couple was itching to get outside and experience the real world again. That's when they came up with the idea for pop-up dinners.

"It all started back in July when we were planning our fifth wedding anniversary. We couldn't travel because of Covid-19," Dean Gaskin told CNN. "We were supposed to be in Mexico, but we decided we still wanted dinner on a beach, so we went to Coney Island and set up a little private table with candles and flowers and we caught the sunset."

Jasmin Gaskin on the couple's first pop-up dinner on Coney Island.

High school sweethearts, the Gaskins have been together for 20 years and married for five. Throughout their relationship, they often found themselves united over their love for spontaneous adventures and creative ideas.

Read More