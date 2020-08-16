A New Hampshire poet is bringing joy to her community's coronavirus newsletters

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) People in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, receive a coronavirus newsletter four times a week updating them on the latest information about the pandemic.

It's often filled with grim news about outbreaks and death tolls. But once a week it includes an uplifting poem -- offering a sense of peace in a world of chaos.

The poems are written by Tammi Truax, a school librarian and Portsmouth's own poet laureate.

"It's very gratifying. We have heard from quite a few people who feel the poems are helpful, and that they look forward to reading them. One day I ran into a woman in the supermarket who wanted me know that they help her," Truax told CNN.

"I'm also hearing from people who are saying, 'I never liked poetry before.' People are recognizing that poems can help us make sense of the inexplicable."

