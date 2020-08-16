A small boutique survived the coronavirus pandemic by live streaming fashion shows on Facebook

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) When the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to shut their doors, many owners were left scrambling to keep their enterprises afloat.

Virginia Sharp, owner of Daemarii's Unique Boutique in Macon, Georgia, was one of them. But instead of surrendering to the circumstances, she came up with an innovative way to reach customers.

The 55-year-old, who worked as a nurse liaison for 30 years before opening her clothing boutique in 2014, began streaming fashion shows on Facebook Live featuring herself wearing the clothes, jewelry and accessories she sells.

"I've always wanted to be a model as a child, but my parents disapproved," Sharp told CNN. "Even when I worked in the medical field, I chose a position where I was able to dress up for work and everyone I worked with would always tell me, 'I'm waiting to see what you're going to wear today.' But six years ago I knew I was ready to have my own boutique. And now, because of these live fashion shows, my dream has actually come true."

Every Friday since May 15, the entrepreneur and fashionista streams a fashion show with a different theme. During Sharp's first show, a jewelry dinner date, she completely sold out.

Read More