The untold story of women who risked their lives to do good -- and get their rights
Updated 6:28 AM ET, Sun August 16, 2020
(CNN)Today, women are fighting in combat and earning the title of Green Beret alongside men. It is not uncommon to see a woman soldier cited for valor in the military or otherwise recognized as civilians who demonstrated courage by the American government or other organizations. But a century ago, during World War I, women mostly were limited from the theatre of war, even as medical professionals.