(CNN) Today, women are fighting in combat and earning the title of Green Beret alongside men. It is not uncommon to see a woman soldier cited for valor in the military or otherwise recognized as civilians who demonstrated courage by the American government or other organizations. But a century ago, during World War I, women mostly were limited from the theatre of war, even as medical professionals.

Kate Clarke Lemay

Yet who knows their story? It may surprise many to find out that more than 100 American women during World War I were decorated by foreign governments -- yet none were recognized by the United States, even when they were operating within American-sponsored volunteer groups. Why is it that we are still contending with women being left out of American history, especially military history? Historians must remove women's history from the margins and place it prominently as American history.

As in 2020, the year 1918, was shaped both by global pandemic and protest. As Americans today process a momentous anniversary -- the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment recognizing women's right to vote -- against the current backdrop of Covid-19's devastating effects, the story of the suffragist doctors is a timely reminder of the honor and respect still due to too many forgotten American women.