Starting this weekend, Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters

(CNN) Tired of movie nights at home? Walmart has the perfect solution for bored quarantiners.

Starting August 14, the retail giant is transforming 160 of its US store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. The showings, which are free, won't require any contact and cars will be parked far apart to comply with social distance guidelines.

"We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we're supporting the communities we serve," Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said in a statement

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, drive-in theaters have been making a comeback as a safe alternative to traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the country.

The Walmart Drive-in will feature hit movies curated by the Tribeca Film Festival and celebrity appearances.

