(CNN) Nine football players at the University of Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus, as the Big 12, its conference, continues to gear up for fall football.

Head Coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement Saturday. The test results came back after the team had returned from a one-week break from pre-season practice.

"We did conduct a Covid test as planned with our players last night, got the results this morning we had nine players tested positive for Covid. We had a couple of others that have been isolated due to contact tracing," Riley told the media in a video conference call on Saturday.

Riley went on to say that he's disappointed by the news.

"We've done such a tremendous job this entire time. You know when (you) give players time, there is risk in that. This isn't the NBA, we don't have a bubble. We all have to continue to work to do a better job by all accounts. We're still confident in the plan that we have," he said.

