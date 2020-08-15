W. Kamau Bell visits New Orleans to explore the topic of reparations on " United Shades of America " Sunday, August 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

(CNN) If you feel like you're hearing more about slavery reparations, it's not your imagination.

The widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd have brought a new urgency to the debate around compensating the descendants of American slaves.

This summer, Democratic lawmakers called for a vote on a bill to study reparations, and a handful of cities and states have weighed in with their own proposed plans to examine the issue.

But just how would reparations, focused specifically on slavery, work? Read on for background on this complex and thorny subject.

Why are reparations in the news?