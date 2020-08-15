A nurse is being celebrated for starting a free pantry at her hospital to help health care workers in need

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A nurse at a Virginia hospital is being hailed a hero for starting a free pantry to help colleagues struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacy Mason, who has worked at Mary Washington Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Fredericksburg for more than seven years, established the "team cupboard" in May, after hearing health care workers talk about being unable to find essential items, like sanitary wipes and diapers.

The initiative started as effort to help workers in the ICU, but quickly grew to include the entire hospital system.

"Our ICU is truly like a family, especially now more than ever. We bond together, we celebrate the good times and mourn the bad times," Mason told CNN. "So when this started happening, we began looking after one another. So I thought, if we can do this as an ICU, why can't we do this for the hospital and the whole health care system?"

Since launching the pantry, donations -- including non-perishable food, baby products and toiletries -- have poured in from the surrounding community.

Items donated to the free pantry at Mary Washington Hospital.

Read More