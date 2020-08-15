The National Zoo announces its 22-year-old giant panda may be pregnant

(CNN) When Mei Xiang went in for an ultrasound on Friday, her results were shared around the world.

The 22-year-old giant panda could deliver a cub in the next few days, the Smithsonian's National Zoo announced, after imaging revealed what appeared to be a fetus.

Mei Xiang has had a team of experts supporting her through the process since March , when they performed an artificial insemination. The beginning of her journey toward expectant motherhood also marked the country's shift to life under a pandemic , with zoos temporarily shutting their doors around the nation. And now, the possible birth could mark another moment -- one of wonder amid a time of continued uncertainty.

"In the middle of a pandemic, this is a joyful moment we can all get excited about," said Don Neiffer, chief veterinarian at the Smithsonian's National Zoo who conducted the ultrasound. "We are optimistic that very shortly she may give birth to a healthy cub or cubs."

🐼🤞 Our vets detected tissue consistent with fetal development during giant panda Mei Xiang's ultrasound today. It's too early to tell if the tissue is a viable developing fetus. 🐾 Paws crossed for a healthy cub or cubs. Watch live on the 🖥️ panda cam! https://t.co/hYJCDyVbuB — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 14, 2020

Giant pandas have a very short window for breeding. Females are only able to become pregnant for 24 to 72 hours each year. When Mei Xiang's behavior changed in mid-March, from wandering the yard to playing in the water, the team knew it was time.

Read More