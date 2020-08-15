Mississippi police officers charged with second-degree murder in man's 2019 death in Jackson

(CNN) A grand jury has indicted three Mississippi police officers on second-degree murder charges, accusing them of causing eventually fatal injuries to a man they removed from a vehicle in Jackson last year.

Desmond Barney, 31; Lincoln Lampley, 33; and Anthony Fox, 35 were indicted in the January 2019 death of George Robinson, according to court documents filed last week.

The officers, at the time all with Jackson Police Department, body slammed Robinson headfirst into pavement and struck and kicked him in the head and chest after removing him from a vehicle, the grand jury alleges in the indictment.

Robinson, 61, ultimately was not arrested, and died two days after the encounter, CNN affiliate WLBT reported . A coroner ruled the death a homicide by blunt force trauma, according to WLBT.

Francis Springer, the attorney for Lampley, says the officers are wrongly accused.

Read More