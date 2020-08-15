No bull: Firefighters take off running when 'Ferdinand' shows up

(CNN) Firefighters face fear all the time, but this was something different.

Southern California crews battling the Lake Fire on Friday were chased by a bull -- known locally as Ferdinand -- while they cleared a road.

"#LakeFire Ferdinand the Bull wasn't clowning around," the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted. "Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day."

#LakeFire; Ferdinand the Bull wasn't clowning around when he chased FF's down the road. Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out. Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day. @VCPFA #vcfd pic.twitter.com/vxdOTFoEB7 — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) August 15, 2020

The tweet included a short video clip of a handful of helmeted firemen steering clear of the bull's wide horns.

Some residents on Twitter suggested the bull is actually one called Maxwell and that, regardless, the animal was probably just scared by the blaze near Lake Hughes.

Read More