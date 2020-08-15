Two boys selling lemonade were robbed at gunpoint. Then their community stepped in to help

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) An Illinois community is rallying behind two 13-year-old boys after their lemonade stand was robbed at gunpoint.

Jude and Tristan were selling lemonade in Peoria on August 7 when they were approached by two men, one who was holding a gun, said Officer Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department. CNN is identifying the boys by their first names to protect their privacy.

The men stole their cash box, which contained around $30, and fled on foot. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to police.

"The boys were just shocked, they couldn't process what was happening until it was over," Nathan Peterson, Jude's father, told CNN. "I got a call from police saying, ''Hey, your kids are OK, but they just got robbed.' I almost blacked out, I was just so scared I was trying to get there as fast as possible."

But when he arrived at the scene, Peterson found something he didn't expect.

