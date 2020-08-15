A man lived in a Tampa stadium's luxury suite for over 2 weeks before he was arrested, police say

(CNN) A homeless man in Florida allegedly stole up to $1,200 of merchandise and food while living in the luxury suite of a Tampa Bay soccer stadium for over two weeks, police said.

Daniel Albert Neja, 39, was arrested earlier this week when an employee of AI Lang Stadium found blankets in the luxury suite. The stadium is home to the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer club.

Neja stole up to $1,000 worth of merchandise from the team store as well as $200 worth of food items, according to St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez.

"He got into the merchandise store and was wearing a bunch of team merchandise," Fernandez told CNN. "He made himself quite at home there."

Using surveillance footage, police determined that Neja had been living in the luxury suite since July 26. Neja was arrested shortly after officers got to the stadium, according to Fernandez.

