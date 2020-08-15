Clashes break out at rally in Michigan

(CNN) Several fights broke out in Kalamazoo, Michigan, during a rally held by the far-right group Proud Boys, police say.

reported. Members of the group were marching in downtown Kalamazoo when they clashed with counter protesters and officers moved to disperse the crowds, CNN affiliate WXMI reported.

"Once the event turned violent, the officers responded quickly and restored order," Kalamazoo Public Safety said in a statement, adding that officers declared "a police zone and dispersed the crowds."

The group marched in downtown Kalamazoo before meeting counter protesters near Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

Authorities said multiple groups were "visibly armed with a variety of weapons, including guns" and officers confiscated a 3-foot wooden club.

