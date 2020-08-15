Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Diversity is making its way onto the Disney Channel. Disney has confirmed it has a bixsexual lead character on "The Owl House" series.

The 14-year-old Dominican-American girl, Luz Noceda, is not Disney's first LGBTQ+ character. Pixar featured a gay main character in a short film on Disney Plus, but Luz is the first bisexual character to make a Disney debut on a television series.

"The Owl House" series follows Luz's adventure to becoming a witch, even though she does not have any magical abilities.

Dana Terrace

At first, "certain Disney leadership" was not too fond of the idea of having an LGBTQ+ character, said the series' creator, Dana Terrace, in a tweet

"I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard," she says in her tweet. "I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel."

