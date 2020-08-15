(CNN) A 12-year-old girl was among three minors caught gambling at a casino in Sydney, Australia, regulators said Saturday.

According to Liquor & Gaming New South Wales (NSW), the state regulator, The Star Sydney -- among the largest casinos in the country -- has been fined about $64,500 (90,000 Australian dollars) for that instance as well as two other cases of minors gambling and being served alcohol.

Surveillance footage released by the regulator showed the pre-teen being sneaked into the casino by her mother, who held an exit door open for her to avoid security. She could then be seen gambling alongside both her parents for 17 minutes -- placing almost two dozen bets on several poker machines, known in Australia as "pokies."

"It's quite staggering that the young girl's parents facilitated her entry in such a deceptive manner, let alone allowed their daughter to gamble," NSW Independent Liquor & Authority Chair Philip Crawford said in a statement.

Liquor & Gaming NSW Director of Investigations and Intervention, David Byrne, said underage patrons trying to sneak in through the exit doors was a fairly obvious risk that the casino had "fail(ed) to manage."

