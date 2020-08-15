Hong Kong (CNN) In 1929, two Chinese farmers were stopped by a British police officer while ambling down a road in a rugged part of Hong Kong's then-expansive rural hinterland.

They weren't committing a crime: they were carrying a caged tiger.

Two days earlier, the men realized a deer trap they had set 400 yards (365 meters) from their village had gone missing. They followed tracks etched in the dirt where it had been dragged to a pit -- inside, they discovered a wounded tiger, the jaws of the metal snare biting into its leg.

Police sent the tiger to a Hong Kong amusement park, where it died shortly after. A policeman became the "proud possessor of the skin," according to a later news report.

"That story makes you wonder how many tigers were being carried around by locals that we never heard about," says Jon Saeki, a journalist who is researching a book about tigers in Hong Kong.

In the early 1900s, zoologists -- and the public -- were skeptical that wild tigers existed in Hong Kong, despite repeated incidents. Saeki has found hundreds of mentions of tiger sightings and big cat encounters in local newspapers, from the 1920s to as recently as the 1960s -- although some might have been sightings of the same tiger, while others were not verified to be more than a rumor.

There was the 1911 tiger which swam out to Hong Kong's outlying island of Lamma and feasted on cattle. The tiger in 1916 whose roar terrified commuters on the Peak Tram. And the 1937 big cat who ate a woman whole, leaving just her blood stains on the mountainside.

In 1914, after a tiger left paw prints within 10 yards of Chief Justice Sir William Rees-Davies house, in the upscale Peak neighborhood, a local newspaper wrote : "He had always been incredulous of tiger visit stories -- but this morning here was nothing left to doubt."

A story about a tiger sighting appears on the front page of the Hong Kong Telegraph in 1929.

So how could tiger sightings be real when big cats didn't live in Hong Kong?

Saeki explains that political turmoil in mainland China in the first half of the 20th century made food harder to find for the South China tiger.

About 20,000 of the diminutive cats, the smallest of the tiger species, roamed the mostly rural mountains of southern China during that period. Some would slink over the border to feast on farmers' cattle and boar in Hong Kong, before slipping back over the hills to the north -- occasionally feasting on a human, rather than an animal.

The South China tiger

The tiger is a potent symbol in Chinese culture. In traditional Chinese medicine, tiger-penis soup has for centuries been consumed by men to increase sexual virility. Tiger-bone wine is believed to cure rheumatism, weakness, or paralysis. And tiger whiskers were once used for toothaches, eyeballs for epilepsy -- the list goes on.

The white tiger is one of the four sacred animals of the Chinese constellation. And those born in the year of the tiger are thought to be brave, strong, and sympathetic.

But on a practical level, these majestic big cats have for centuries preyed on humans in China.

More than 10,000 people were killed or injured by tigers in four provinces of South China -- Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, and Guangdong -- between the years 48 A.D. to 1953, according to gazetteer records in the Ancient Books Collection at Fujian Normal University, analyzed by Chris Coggins in his 2003 book "The Tiger and the Pangolin: Nature, Culture and Conservation in China."

A Hong Kong news report from 1929 details how a tiger that was captured in the city died in captivity there.

He says that figure is conservative because 395 records did not specify the numbers of casualties -- just that at least one attack had occurred. Tiger encounters featured more regularly in records than those by Asiatic black bears, wolves, red dogs, or wild boar, Coggins writes, and were predominantly South China tigers. Small numbers of Siberian and Bengal tigers still live in other pockets of China, but it was the South China tiger that encountered humans south of the Yangtze River.

In the early 20th century, when American Methodist Harry Caldwell turned up in southern China on a mission to spread Christianity, he chanced on a near-foolproof way to convert villagers into Christians -- he taught them how to kill tigers. In his memoir "Blue Tiger," Caldwell describes how, in April 1910, he shot dead a big cat that had just killed a 16-year-old Chinese boy. "The killing of that beast turned almost an entire village Christian," he wrote. The Chinese, as he tells it, were fascinated by his American gun.

