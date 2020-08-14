What is America without college football?

This was excerpted from the August 14 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It's not quite as bad as canceling Thanksgiving. But it's close.

Across vast swaths of the US, college football is like the Premier League, the AFL and Formula One rolled into one -- only bigger. Stadiums loom like vast concrete cathedrals over campuses at Ohio State and Penn State universities. At the "Big House," up to 115,000 spectators cram into games between Michigan and Michigan State. Teams like Louisiana State University, Alabama and Auburn are a far bigger deal than local pro outfits.

One coach, Walt Bell of the University of Massachusetts, is devastated for student athletes whose dreams have died. "My dad passed away in 2008, my biological mom OD-ed in 2012. And to be honest with you, this is probably a tougher day than both of those days," Bell said, according to The Athletic.

But Dr. Carlos del Rio , executive associate dean of the Emory University School of Medicine at Grady, wants Americans to keep their eye on the ball:

"I mean, I feel like the Titanic," he said Thursday. "We have hit the iceberg, and we're trying to make decisions on what time should we have the band play."

'They don't want to have cows'

Biden's America won't just be a leftist dystopia , according Trump -- it also won't have any cows. "If he wins, you're going to end up with a disaster," he said Thursday of Biden, describing the Green New Deal -- which he incorrectly referred to as the "New Green Deal" -- as something "drawn by children." He claimed there would be "no fossil fuels, which means, basically, no energy," warned that cities would need to be rebuilt "because too much light gets through the windows," "no airplanes," few cars, and suggested, "they don't want to have cows, they don't want to have any form of animals."

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom

A postman in Scarsdale, New York in December of 1947.

New York postmen set off on foot to deliver holiday messages.