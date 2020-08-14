This year could see the most joyless election campaign in generations

This was excerpted from the August 13 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) These are serious times.

Joe Biden's official rollout on Wednesday of his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harri s, could hardly have gone more smoothly: The presumptive Democratic nominee showed unusual energy as the pair debuted their ticket in his hometown in Delaware. The US senator from California delivered a moving speech that also hammered Trump's botched handling of the pandemic -- and her accomplished performance instantly made clear that Trump will struggle to make stick his racially suggestive claims she is "mad" and mean.

But the Harris-Biden appearance also exemplified the haunting emptiness of the most joyless election campaign in generations. When pro sports play before empty stadiums these days, TV channels pipe in crowd noise to viewers at home. But fake fans don't wash in politics, so Biden and Harris walked into the deafening silence of a school gym, before a group of socially distanced reporters.

It bore no resemblance to the moment that a beaming Biden, slapping palms, bounded onstage in Springfield, Illinois, to be introduced as Barack Obama's running mate 12 years ago. Signs in the huge crowd crammed together in the sunshine defined what now seems a quaint and distant age, when "hope and change" seemed in reach.

In many ways, Wednesday's event was a preview of the stripped-down and online party conventions to come. And in these quiet, socially distanced weeks, Biden and Harris' message of steady, serious leadership may have an edge over that of Trump, who feeds off the angry energy of fired-up crowds at packed rallies.