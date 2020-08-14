Hubble spies the culprit behind Betelgeuse star's dimming. And it may be happening again

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:35 AM ET, Fri August 14, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This extremely distant galaxy, which looks similar to our own Milky Way, appears like a ring of light.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This extremely distant galaxy, which looks similar to our own Milky Way, appears like a ring of light.
Hide Caption
1 of 192
This artist&#39;s interpretation shows the calcium-rich supernova 2019ehk. The orange represents the calcium-rich material created in the explosion. Purple reveals gas shed by the star right before the explosion.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This artist's interpretation shows the calcium-rich supernova 2019ehk. The orange represents the calcium-rich material created in the explosion. Purple reveals gas shed by the star right before the explosion.
Hide Caption
2 of 192
The blue dot at the center of this image marks the approximate location of a supernova event which occurred 140 million light-years from Earth, where a white dwarf exploded and created an ultraviolet flash. It was located close to tail of the Draco constellation.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
The blue dot at the center of this image marks the approximate location of a supernova event which occurred 140 million light-years from Earth, where a white dwarf exploded and created an ultraviolet flash. It was located close to tail of the Draco constellation.
Hide Caption
3 of 192
This radar image captured by NASA&#39;s Magellan mission to Venus in 1991 shows a corona, a large circular structure 120 miles in diameter, named Aine Corona.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This radar image captured by NASA's Magellan mission to Venus in 1991 shows a corona, a large circular structure 120 miles in diameter, named Aine Corona.
Hide Caption
4 of 192
When a star&#39;s mass is ejected during a supernova, it expands quickly. Eventually, it will slow and form a hot bubble of glowing gas. A white dwarf will emerge from this gas bubble and move across the galaxy.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
When a star's mass is ejected during a supernova, it expands quickly. Eventually, it will slow and form a hot bubble of glowing gas. A white dwarf will emerge from this gas bubble and move across the galaxy.
Hide Caption
5 of 192
The afterglow of short gamma ray burst that was detected 10 billion light-years away is shown here in a circle. This image was taken by the Gemini-North telescope.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
The afterglow of short gamma ray burst that was detected 10 billion light-years away is shown here in a circle. This image was taken by the Gemini-North telescope.
Hide Caption
6 of 192
This Hubble Space Telescope image shows NGC 7513, a barred spiral galaxy 60 million light-years away. Due to the expansion of the universe, the galaxy appears to be moving away from the Milky Way at an accelerate rate.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This Hubble Space Telescope image shows NGC 7513, a barred spiral galaxy 60 million light-years away. Due to the expansion of the universe, the galaxy appears to be moving away from the Milky Way at an accelerate rate.
Hide Caption
7 of 192
This artist&#39;s concept illustration shows what the luminous blue variable star in the Kinman Dwarf galaxy may have looked like before it mysteriously disappeared.