Virginia Tech renames dorms once named after men with racist views

(CNN) Two dormitories at Virginia Tech will now be named after prominent Black people associated with the school, according to a university news release.

The school's Board of Visitors unanimously voted to change the names of the dorms Thursday. The dorms -- Lee Hall and Barringer Hall -- were previously named after two men with racist views.

""The previous names on these two residence halls - the temporary homes of many of our students of color in recent years - were inconsistent with the rich heritage and increasingly diverse community that is Virginia Tech," said University President Tim Sands.

Barringer Hall at Virginia Tech will now be Whitehurst Hall, after James Leslie Whitehurst Jr. who was the first Black student permitted to live on campus at Tech, the release said.

