The University of Oregon is covering racist murals in its library, one of which references the need to conserve 'our racial heritage'

(CNN) The University of Oregon is covering the controversial murals that have decorated the halls of its largest library after years of protest over the murals' racist language and portrayal of Indigenous people.

The university made the announcement Wednesday , saying the move was in part an acknowledgment of the larger conversations occurring about racism in the US.

"In a move to acknowledge conversations about anti-racism taking place around the world amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the University of Oregon has ordered four murals in the Knight Library that contain racist, exclusionary language and imagery to be covered," a statement from the school reads.

These four murals date to the Knight Library's construction back in 1937. Because the murals are affixed to the walls, the university said they cannot be removed without risking damage to the building -- hence why they are being covered up instead.

"This is something that is long overdue," said Patrick Phillips, the university's provost and senior vice president, in a statement. "This is a historic time in our country, and we need to listen to members of our community who have felt the hurt and sting of racism on our campus."