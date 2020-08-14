Sports teams want to turn their arenas into voting centers

(CNN) Sports arenas want to be the new home field for voters in upcoming elections.

As the Covid-19 pandemic renders many American sports stadiums underutilized, and amid concerns over voting safety, the nation's four major sports leagues are teaming up to create "Election Super Centers."

LeBron, Dodger Stadium pitching in

In Los Angeles, Lakers star LeBron James is working with his hardball counterparts to turn Dodger Stadium into a poling place for the general election. The development is part of James' More Than a Vote initiative, and it will mark the first time that a MLB team has turned its stadium into a voting venue.

"I may still be new to L.A. but didn't take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers," James said in a news release announcing the partnership. "We are all in this together."

