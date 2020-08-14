Nurses in a San Antonio hospital organize a patient's wedding to help lift his spirits

(CNN) A San Antonio man who was hospitalized with Covid-19 the same week as his wedding got the chance to say "I do" with the help of compassionate hospital staff.

Carlos Muniz and Grace Leimann were scheduled to marry in mid-July when their nuptial plans were put on hold after Muniz became ill with the virus, according to hospital staff.

The groom-to-be was admitted to San Antonio's Methodist Hospital on July 15 and was in the hospital's Covid-19 unit for almost 10 days before his situation deteriorated and he was transferred to intensive care. There, he was placed on an ECMO machine as a last effort to save his life, according to the hospital staff.

As soon as nurse Matt Holdridge learned about his patient's canceled marriage ceremony, the idea to for a wedding at the hospital came to him immediately. Since tending to a patient's emotional needs often assists in physical recovery, the nurse said he knew he needed to make a wedding happen to keep his struggling patient fighting.

"The ball just kind of got rolling from there. A lot of people started volunteering for it. Before you knew it, every nurse in the unit knew about it and was trying to figure out ways to make it more special," Holdridge said.

