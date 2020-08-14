Prosecutors allege R. Kelly's former manager called in gun threats to 'Surviving R. Kelly' screening

(CNN) R. Kelly's former manager is facing another set of criminal charges, after federal prosecutors accused him on Friday of calling in a threat to a New York City theater to stop a screening of a docuseries that included allegations the singer sexually abused minor girls and adult women.

Prosecutors with the US attorney's office in Manhattan allege that Donnell Russell called the NeueHouse Madison Square theater in December 2018 and claimed there was an armed person at the theater who was prepared to begin shooting as a screening of "Surviving R. Kelly" was about to begin.

Russell, who was in Chicago at the time, also allegedly made at least six phone calls to two New York Police Department precincts, the Fire Department of New York headquarters and a historical organization affiliated with the fire department located near the theater, in what authorities allege was an apparent attempt to disrupt the screening, according to an FBI affidavit. Prosecutors allege Russell made the threat after his attempts to block the screening through a cease-and-desist letter fell flat.

Russell, 45, was charged with one count of threatening physical harm by interstate communication and one count of conspiracy to threaten physical harm by interstate communication. He made an initial appearance in federal court Friday, where a judge ordered him to be released on a $75,000 bail with conditions that prohibit him from contacting any co-conspirators or co-defendants, witnesses or victims and their families in the case, according to court records.

Russell is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on these charges on September 14, according to court records. CNN has reached out to an attorney representing Russell for comment.

Read More