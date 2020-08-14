Phoenix police investigating the death of a man in their custody

(CNN) Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man who struggled with officers before being detained on August 4, a statement from the police department said.

Ramon Timothy Lopez, 28, was seen "looking into vehicles and making obscene gestures" in a Phoenix shopping center, police say.

When the first officer responded around 10:20 a.m., Lopez ran into a nearby convenience store, police say. When the officer followed, he left the store, throwing a drink in the officer's face in the process, police say.

Eventually the chase ended when the officer tackled Lopez to the ground in the middle of a nearby road, the statement from Phoenix police says. Other officers then arrived to assist the first officer.

Lopez "was eventually subdued and handcuffed," the statement said.

