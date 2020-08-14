Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen after two losing seasons

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 3:29 PM ET, Fri August 14, 2020

Jim Boylen's Bulls teams were 39-84.

(CNN)The Chicago Bulls, who haven't won an NBA title since the 1990s, fired head coach Jim Boylen on Friday after two losing seasons.

"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," said team Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas.
Boylen joined the Bulls for the 2015-2016 season as an associate head coach and took over when the Bulls fired head coach Fred Hoiberg in December 2018.
Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers set new record, selling for $615,000
His teams went 39-84. The Bulls were 22-43 this season and didn't qualify to play in the NBA bubble.
    The six-time NBA champions haven't won a playoff series since 2015.
    "Ultimately my responsibility is to move this organization on a trajectory of success," said Karnisovas, who was hired in April. "It has been apparent since the beginning this involves making changes."