Iowa governor is seeking federal assistance after power outages continue for more than 160,000 customers

(CNN) Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that she's requesting a federal disaster declaration, days after storms brought hurricane-force winds to the state.

A line of severe storms ripped through the Midwest on Monday, leaving homes destroyed, over a million customers without power in Iowa and Illinois and millions of acres of farmland damaged, officials said.

Reynolds said in a briefing Friday that she spoke with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about the damage in the state and the recovery efforts.

The governor had previously signed a disaster declaration for six counties to allow funding for recovery efforts and expanded it to include a total of 25 counties in the past days. About 100 "engineers and civil support" members of the National Guard were on Cedar Rapids on Friday to assist public utility crews in restoring power, Reynolds said.

"Most of us had not even heard about the derecho before then," Reynolds said, adding that the storms covered over 770 miles and lasted up to 14 hours. "But now we know it all too well."

