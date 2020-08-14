The FBI is asking for the public's help after a Georgia mom mysteriously disappeared in Florida

(CNN) The FBI is asking the public's help in locating a missing Georgia mom whose son was found wandering barefoot in Florida last month.

Leila Cavett, 21, was last seen July 26 in South Florida just hours before her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found walking without shoes in an apartment complex in Miramar, according to George Piro, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office.

Piro said the woman arrived in Florida alone with her son a day before she was last seen and spent time in Hollywood, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale Beach before her "very, very mysterious" disappearance.

Her vehicle was found in Hollywood on July 28, Piro said in a statement.

The FBI isn't "necessarily ready to reveal all the information" they have, Piro said, but authorities are exploring "every angle."

Read More