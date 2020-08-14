A bald eagle takes on a government drone. The bald eagle wins

(CNN) Bald eagle versus drone, round one: Bald eagle.

When a bald eagle tangled unexpectedly with a government drone last month in Michigan, it won, emerging from the scene unscathed. And the drone? Officials say it is somewhere in Lake Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy disclosed the attack on Thursday, almost one month after the eagle sent the $950 drone into the Great Lake.

The trouble began when Hunter King, an environmental quality analyst with the department, sent a drone over Michigan's Upper Peninsula to map shoreline erosion, the department said.

His drone's reception started to sputter, so he commanded it to return home. He watched on a screen as his drone turned back to head toward him when it suddenly began to spiral.

