The driver of a truck that collided with a school bus helped get the kids out before he died

(CNN) When the box truck collided with the school bus, it left the back of the bus crumpled like a piece of paper.

But what happened next was remarkable.

The driver of the truck jumped out, helped pull students out, then collapsed, authorities said. He later died.

"He must've been running on adrenaline, and his body gave out," said Cpl. Shane Copeland with the Georgia State Patrol. "He was pretty much done by that point."

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

