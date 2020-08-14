(CNN) The second stage of cycling's Critérium du Dauphiné ended in chaos as riders were pelted by large hailstones.

Competitors were caught in the bad weather a few kilometers from the race finish at the top of the Col de Porte in the south-west of France.

"Many riders -- including our boys -- were hit by one hell of a hailstorm," said a tweet from Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN).

"The scene was total chaos and mayhem ... riders running for cover, hit hard by icy mini ping pong balls."

Many Riders - including our boys - were hit by one hell of a hail storm - worst Than anything we expirienced. The scene was total chaos and mayhem. .. riders running for cover, hit hard by icy mini ping pong balls. #CriteriumduDauphine @dauphine pic.twitter.com/Y6XI0PCSRs — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) August 13, 2020

Read More