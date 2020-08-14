Nancy Santiago is a former Obama administration appointee who worked on the President's Task Force on Puerto Rico's Status. She served in a senior capacity at the US Departments of Labor and Education. Frankie Martínez-Blanco also held senior leadership positions in the US Department of Education and the White House Office of Advance. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Every year that passes without the federal government affording Puerto Ricans the opportunity to express their will is another reminder of the shameful history of the United States' colonialism. It was 244 years ago when the 13 colonies made it clear that their relationship with the British crown was not working. Today, another colonial relationship --between Puerto Rico and the US-- is not working and is in desperate need of reassessment.

Addressing the historical dysfunction in this relationship, which enables the federal government to treat over 3 million people residing on the island as second-class US citizens, begins with providing Puerto Ricans the opportunity to be heard through a fair, transparent and legally-binding self-determination process that reflects the diversity of options different Puerto Ricans support around the island's future political status.

To read that President Donald Trump considered selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria obliterated the island in 2017 is a reflection of the reality that this US territory, to this day, has been denied one of the most basic human rights: self-determination.

There is an opportunity to turn the page. The "great awakening" we are in the midst of —prompted by unchecked police brutality, voter suppression and the unmasking of systemic racism— is the moment to reevaluate our current democratic and social contract with fresh perspectives and new voices.

Puerto Ricans deserve the freedom to choose the political status they want. A fair, inclusive and transparent process to make that determination has to be supported not only by the next president but also by Congress. Lawmakers must agree to a congressionally-binding process that honors a decolonization procedure that clearly delineates how the US would support Puerto Rico's transition to another status.

A self-determination process must be carried out not under the threat of impoverishment, but with the confidence of success, meaning a path to a strong economy, no matter the political status Puerto Ricans choose. This has to start with canceling the island's unsustainable $73 billion debt and providing it economic tools to thrive.

Too often, Puerto Rico's issues are covered and discussed without any deep context about the colonial relationship. Allies can help by joining Puerto Ricans in demanding that our voices are heard and in calling their representatives and senators to support an inclusive self-determination process. Anything short of that is, at best, just lip-service and, at worst, another reaffirmation of the second-class citizenship of Puerto Ricans disguised as "progressive" solidarity.