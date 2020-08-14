Your download of the best discounts of the weekend is here: No matter what you need — new tech, home decor, outdoor gear, stylish workwear and much more — you can find it for less at any of the retailers listed below.

Tech and electronics

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 PHOTO: Microsoft

Best Buy

Find savings on most any tech you need at Best Buy’s 3-Day Anniversary Sale. Not only are there deals on the usual suspects — laptops, TVs, Apple products and cell phones — but kitchen appliances, PC gaming, cameras, car accessories and much more are also marked down.

Audio at eBay

Whether you’re listening to tunes and podcasts on headphones, earbuds or a speaker, there’s something for you at eBay right now. Refurbished audio products from top brands like Bose, Jabra and JBL are up to 50% off.

Microsoft

The high-performing Surface Laptop 3 is up to $300 off. Not bad for an already economical laptop, as we discuss in our full review of the computer. If you’re looking to upgrade your personal computer, or have a child who needs a new one as they head back to school, this sleek Surface 3 will serve you well.

Home and health

Gravity Blankets PHOTO: Gravity Blankets

Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re grappling with insomnia, anxiety or are just a cozy blanket aficionado, head over to Gravity Blankets’ site right now. The brand’s famed weighted blankets are up to 25% off for back-to-school season through Monday — a deal enough to ease anyone’s worries.

EyeBuyDirect

No need to choose between a new pair of shades and your prescription lenses; at EyeBuyDirect, you can get both for less. Now through August 18, buy one pair and get the second pair free, plus take an extra 15% with code SUMMERCOOL. You can also use code EBD20 for 20% off sitewide.

Casper

Casper, the original mattress-in-a-box purveyor, has been all about the discounts this month, but their best deal thus far is happening now. Through August 17, Casper is offering $100 off orders $1000+, $200 off orders $2000+, $300 off orders $3000+ with promo code AUGUST.

The Home Depot

No matter how your kids are continuing their education this fall, make sure their living space is up to par with this sale at The Home Depot. On-trend decor and more is up to 30% off at the major home retailer for a limited time.

Keurig

There’s nothing more straightforward in the morning than a single-serve coffee maker, and Keurig’s machines are top-notch. Right now, you can save on a Keurig Starter Kit, including 50% off a coffee maker, 25% off K-cups and free shipping on your order.

Fashion and beauty

Eddie Bauer PHOTO: Eddie Bauer

Sephora

The major beauty retailer is finally welcoming customer’s back in select stores, and they’re celebrating with a huge Welcome Back Sale. Right now at Sephora, Beauty Insiders (it’s free to sign up) can take $15 off purchases of $75 or more, or $20 off purchases of $100-plus with code WELCOMEBACK, so you’ll have your pick of the store’s expansive beauty offerings.

Puma

Prices start at just $5 at Puma’s latest Private Sale, where you can score shoes, activewear, accessories and more for the whole family for less.

M.M.LaFleur

Save up to 50% on sophisticated styles from M.M.LaFleur at the brand’s biggest sale ever. You’ll find plenty of office-friendly outfits for under $100. Just note: Some styles are returnable for store credit, while others are final sale.

Allsaints

Allsaints is known for high-quality leather goods and ultra trendy apparel, and this weekend, you can save big on the brand. All sale items are 50% off, plus an additional 20% off — no promo code necessary.

Eddie Bauer