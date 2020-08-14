CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. Sometimes we receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

You may not be thinking much about travel at the moment, but eventually airlines will resume their full schedules. And if you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to apply for a Southwest Airlines personal credit card with an increased bonus, this is your chance. The airline just released limited-time offers on all three of its consumer cards, which can not only increase your points balance, but could even help you earn the coveted Southwest Companion Pass.

Right now, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card are offering 65,000 bonus points to new card holders after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months after you open the account.

Although these offers are slightly lower than we saw at the beginning of the year, the spending requirements are significantly less. And Southwest’s points are consistently worth about 1.5 cents per point when you redeem them for the airline’s cheapest “Wanna Get Away” fares. That means with the bonus alone, you can get as much as $975 in Southwest travel.

Perks of the three Southwest personal credit cards

Aside from earning a massive number of points from the sign-up bonuses, these three cards also come with many other benefits for Southwest flyers — although some are better than others. But depending on the card, if you expect to fly Southwest regularly when travel resumes, you may find some of them to be extremely useful.

• Yearly anniversary points

With all three Southwest cards, you’ll receive bonus Rapid Rewards points on a yearly basis, starting with your first anniversary (meaning one year from the date you originally get the card). These points help significantly offset the cost of the card’s annual fee.

With the Southwest Plus card, you’ll receive 3,000 bonus points at your anniversary. The Southwest Premier card comes with 6,000 bonus points, and the Southwest Priority card will increase your balance the most with 7,500 bonus points. Again, Southwest points are worth approximately 1.5 cents per point, so these anniversary bonus points are worth $45, $90 and $113 value, respectively.

• Upgraded boarding positions

Southwest has a different seat assignment policy than most other airlines — there are actually no assigned seats. Instead, the carrier has open seating, where you pick your preferred seat upon boarding the plane. Your boarding position — which you get when you check in for your flight — determines when you board. All passengers receive a boarding position between A1 and C60, with A1 being first to board and C60 being last.

With the Southwest Priority card specifically, you get four upgraded boarding positions per year to use on Southwest flights. This means you can purchase an A1-15 boarding position at the gate (if available, giving you the opportunity to board the plane before most other passengers, and you’ll receive a statement credit for the amount charged.

Purchasing an upgraded boarding position normally costs between $30 and $50, so this benefit is worth $120 to $200 per year.

• Annual travel credit

Another benefit of just the Southwest Priority card is a $75 travel credit each account year (meaning you can utilize the first year’s credit immediately after receiving the card if you want). This travel credit can be used for essentially any Southwest purchases, including flights, taxes or even fees when using points, so long as you use your Southwest Priority card to pay for it.

• 20% back on inflight drinks and WiFi

The Southwest Priority credit card offers 20% back on your inflight purchases, including Wi-Fi. PHOTO: iStock

Again, an exclusive benefit of the Southwest Priority card is 20% back on inflight drinks and Wi-Fi purchases. While this isn’t a huge savings, over time, it could save you a few bucks.

However, if you fly on Southwest quite often (or intend to once travel resumes more broadly) and typically pay for Wi-Fi on your flights, you might want to consider the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card instead, since you can get complimentary Wi-Fi on essentially every Southwest flight you take with that card — up to 365 statement credits per year.

These sign-up bonuses can help you earn the Southwest Companion Pass

Not only can you earn a ton of Southwest Rapid Rewards points with these offers, they’re also perfect for earning the Southwest Companion Pass. The Companion Pass allows a companion to fly with you for free (plus taxes) for the rest of the year it’s earned, plus the entire following year. So if you earn the pass now, you can use it an unlimited number of times until December 31, 2021.

To get the pass, you need to earn 125,000 qualifying Southwest points within a calendar year. However, due to the pandemic, for this year only, Southwest automatically added 25,000 Companion Pass-qualifying points to all Rapid Rewards accounts that were open prior to April 1, 2020.

That means in 2020, you only need 100,000 qualifying points to get the Companion Pass if you already had an account with Southwest as of April 1. Since the airline counts all Southwest credit card points toward the Companion Pass — including sign-up offers and regular spending on the card — hitting the offer on any one of these three cards will get you 65% of the way to 100,000 points.

There are many other ways to earn the remaining 35,000 Companion Pass points — such as using the Southwest shopping portal, crediting your hotel and car rentals to Southwest and ongoing usage of your Southwest credit card. But one of the easiest ways is to couple one of the personal Southwest credit cards with a Southwest business credit card. Although Southwest now limits you to having just one personal credit card at a time, there are no restrictions on having both a personal and business card.