Sephora sales are few and far between, but when they do come around, they’re good. On August 14, Sephora’s Welcome Back Event is kicking off — and the best part is, you can save on everything the retailer sells, from skin care and beauty to hair care and makeup.

The promo runs online and in stores through August 23, and all you have to do to save money on your favorite beauty picks is sign up for a free Beauty Insider account. Once you have that, just type in the code WELCOMEBACK at checkout to receive $15 off purchases of $75 or more, or $20 off purchases of $100-plus. Read on for some of our favorite Sephora picks below, then shop them yourself.

Sachajuan Dry Powder Shampoo

Yes, it’s a little pricey, but you don’t need to use nearly as much as you do with other brands, which often call for you to practically douse your head in the stuff. Strands go from greasy to matte in seconds, and the soft fragrance smells properly grown-up. Plus, you can go a few days in a row (fine, more than a few) without the product building up.

Tarte Wink of H2O Vegan Collagen Eye Cream

On the hottest days of summer, we are all about skin care that’s light as air. Enter Tarte’s beloved collagen eye cream, which de-puffs and helps get rid of under-eye darkness with the help of marine plants and peptides.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Those with dyed (and especially bleached) hair know the havoc summer sun can wreak on processed strands. Olaplex No. 3 lives up to the hype — and if you’re hitting the beach, be sure to comb some through your hair after your dip in the sea.

Algenist Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream

A splurge to be sure, but a little bit goes a long way with this anti-aging moisturizer, which feels super luxurious without weighing down your pores. It holds up to its promise of visibly brightening skin and doing away with fine lines, courtesy of skin care superpower algae.

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Tinted Lip + Cheek Balm

This hydrating tinted lip and cheek balm is a great summer swap for matte lipsticks and powder bronzers when summer skin is feeling a little drier than normal — and the buildable color lets you go as low-key or dramatic as you want. A couple tips: Layer it with a raspberry lip gloss for a different dimension on the color. It also makes a great base for rosy gold eye looks.

Ouai Detox Shampoo

Whether you’ve been hitting the dry shampoo a little too hard or you’ve been working up a sweat in the garden, a clarifying shampoo that gets all the oil and dirt out of your hair makes you feel super fresh and clean stepping out of the shower. You don’t need to use it every time you shampoo, but once or twice a week will get you some great results.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara