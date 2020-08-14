Marvel’s Avengers are arguably the most popular superhero troupe in the world, and for good reason. A blockbuster film franchise, countless comics, and video game spinoffs have morphed the team into larger-than-life characters that we either aspire to be like or desperately wish we could step into the shoes of for even a fleeting moment.

It’s no surprise, then, that two behemoths of the game industry, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, set forth to tackle the massive undertaking that is a triple-A gaming spin on the Avengers with an original story to tie it all together.

Marvel’s Avengers is an impressive feat that combines both a traditional solo campaign and team-based multiplayer missions to bring fans one of the most exciting installments in the world of comic-based games we’ve seen in some time. We had the chance to go hands-on with the game through a multi-phased beta preview period, and we came away extremely impressed with what we played. Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $59.99.

Ready to learn more? Gamers, assemble!

Humbling beginnings

When Marvel’s Avengers first hit the scene for gamers and press to tackle in 2019, it wasn’t as well-received as it could have been. It initially took heat for strange design decisions, many of which stemmed from the fact that the game didn’t include familiar likenesses for the characters we’ve come to know from their Marvel movie appearances – no Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, or anyone immediately recognizable.

It also received criticism for its seemingly overwhelming reliance on cut-scenes as well as quick-time events, which were mistaken for what the glut of gameplay would be comprised of. In an industry where games are often called out for holding players’ hands or substituting lengthy theatrical scenes where gameplay would be preferred, it’s understandable that this would have been an early concern. You want to be the Avengers, not watch them.

Fast forward to 2020, with the game’s official release on the horizon, and things have changed significantly. While unfortunately the “off-brand” character models for each Avenger do remain (and are just as strange as ever), it’s become clear that this is both an ambitious and exciting project rife with things to do, secrets to uncover, and a gripping narrative that anyone who loves comic books and the Marvel universe will be thrilled to enter.

Assembling the Avengers

For many, seeing the Avengers fall from grace might be a strange change from what we’re used to from the heroes, but that narrative is exactly what makes Marvel’s Avengers feel so satisfying. This action-packed beat-’em-up takes place on A-Day, an event that would otherwise be a chipper celebration, which is brought to its knees after a terrorist cell decides to crash the party.

The Avengers are forced to rush over to the Golden Gate Bridge in sunny San Francisco as civilians scurry about, abandoning their cars and running for their lives as an attack is mounted on the bridge and it begins to crumble to pieces. Your first brush with the action-packed scenario is as Thor, who swoops in to try and take out some of the enemies harassing the citizens on the bridge.

You’ll get to play as all of the Avengers eventually (as well as newcomer Kamala Khan), but having Thor first on the list is a great introduction as playing with the God of Thunder is a great way to get acclimated. Swinging around Thor’s mighty hammer feels fantastic and meaty, just in the way you’d expect from games like Devil May Cry or God of War. Thor can knock enemies senseless, toss them into the sky, and throw his hammer and retrieve it for some devastating damage. He can also leap into the sky for flight, which really throws the baddies for a loop.

After giving you a quick introduction as Thor,