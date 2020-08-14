More affordable and practical than central air, and a huge leap from an oscillating fan simply blowing hot air around, a solid air conditioner can be a saving grace. Though on the surface they may all look the same, window ACs bring a good bit of nuance. Even those boasting the same cooling capacity (measured in British Thermal Units) will differ in terms of how long they take to cool a room, the features they offer and ease of installation.

Over the course of a month, as heat waves strolled in and out this summer, we tested six of the top models currently on the market (all with a cooling capacity of 8,000 BTU, the ideal option for a mid-sized room). Keeping those aforementioned nuances top of mind, after all was said and done, two stood out from the rest:

A quick look at the winners

The Midea’s U-shaped design is more than just a funky aesthetic choice. Not only does it make installation of this appliance a cinch — just screw its brace in place, close the window firmly and you’re set — but it keeps the compressor outside with the window acting as a noise barrier, so it’s much quieter compared to the other ACs we tested. It cooled the room not only more quickly than any other AC we tested, but also more effectively thanks to a motorized vent that automatically moves to waft cold air throughout the room.