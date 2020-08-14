Getting a good night’s sleep starts with the basics, like the right mattress, sheets, blankets and, yes, pillow for you. There are a lot of options out there, from established brands you can find on the big sites to startups you see advertising the latest in pillow innovation on Instagram and Facebook, and it can get overwhelming.

“Sleep is when the body restores itself,” says Dr. Blake Dircksen, doctor of physical therapy at Bespoke Treatments. “Our circadian rhythms coordinate a symphony of hormones, brain waves and bodily processes that facilitate growth, learning and repair. If the quality of sleep is impaired, so too is that restorative process.”

PHOTO: iStock

“Chronic back and neck pain can develop simply by sleeping in a position that doesn’t support our natural spinal curves,” added Derrell Blackburn, senior manager of chiropractic relations and training for The Joint Chiropractic. “Although we all have our own preferences when it comes to firm or soft pillows, it is important to keep in mind how that pillow will affect a great night’s sleep and the long-term health effects.”

Of course, Blackburn emphasizes, “The quality of your sleep is always more important than the type of pillow you are using.”

Thankfully, if you’re not sure where or how to rest your head tonight, we’ve got some answers from experts for all types of sleepers, including different sleeping positions, hot sleepers, pregnant sleepers and many more.

Best pillows for side sleepers

Keeping your head up and your spine straight is key here, says Blackburn. “For side sleepers, to protect your spine, the most important consideration is the width of your shoulder,” he says. “You want a pillow that is the same width of your shoulder so your spine remains neutral throughout the night.”

Brooklinen Down Pillow (starting at $62.10, originally starting at $69; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Down Pillow PHOTO: Brooklinen

With three choices — plush, mid-plush and firm — you’ll be sure to find the right plushness to keep your spine straight, and it’s available in two sizes.

Loft Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Loft Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow PHOTO: Amazon

Perfect for side sleepers with allergies, this made-in-the-USA foam pillow is a shopper favorite.

Wamsutta Extra Firm Side Sleeper Pillow ($22.69, originally $24.39; amazon.com)

Wamsutta Extra Firm Side Sleeper Pillow PHOTO: Amazon

One of the best values in this story, this side sleeper pillow offers extra firm support to deliver your best night’s sleep.

Best pillows for stomach sleepers

“For stomach sleepers, the pillow considerations will be similar to the back sleepers because you don’t want your head elevated, so a flatter pillow is ideal,” explains Blackburn. “A key consideration for stomach sleepers is which side your head is turned to. Although 90 degrees rotation is natural, you do not want your head turned one way for an extended period of time, so switching which side your head is turned is important.”

Elite Rest Slim Sleeper Thin Natural Latex Foam Pillow ($41.96; amazon.com)

Elite Rest Slim Sleeper Thin Natural Latex Foam Pillow PHOTO: Amazon

At just 2.75 inches in height, this pillow is one of the slimmest pillows on the market. As one reviewer raves, “If you are like me and as a side sleeper and back sleeper prefer to have your spine stay in alignment rather than your neck being bent all night, this pillow is amazi