Having a baby can be a wild time for new parents, no matter how prepared they think they are. Whether they’re the type who are blissed out and glowing or more stressed out and struggling, they deserve a treat for taking it all in stride. We asked a few new parents that we know for recommendations of gifts that are particularly cherished during this challenging time, and we also curated a few top-selling, high-rated picks to round out the list.

Rather than let the baby take them down a totally unfamiliar path, these gifts for parents and baby will welcome the little one into their world, or at least meet them in the middle. And some of our picks will even give parents some ever-elusive self-care time (in very short increments, of course). Because a happier, more confident parent is a better parent — are we right?

NewVisionDesignUS Family Matching Shirts (starting at $17.24, originally starting at $22.99; etsy.com)

Here’s a simple way to start getting parent and baby in sync: matching family tees. In fact, get the whole family involved since these come in sizes and prints for mama, dada, big bro, big sis and baby. The modern design says that they’re the cool family without having to speak anything at all.

Cleverfy Shower Bombs With Essential Oils ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

They may not have enough time to themselves to settle into a relaxing bath, but when they do find a few minutes to hop in the shower, these bestselling scented shower bombs could do the trick.

Mommy Milestones New Mom Gift Wine Labels (starting at $15.99; etsy.com)

These fun custom bottle labels help new moms celebrate the unique moments of mommyhood like “First Mommy Meltdown” and “First Night Out With the Girls.” They come in 90-plus color options and in packs of four to 12 labels, each with its own milestone. Choose from 12 prewritten milestones, or chat with the maker to customize them.

MountainMoverz Gold Mommy and Me Bracelet Set (starting at $116.10, originally starting at $129; etsy.com)