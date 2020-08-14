Beijing (CNN) Shanghai Pride, China's longest-running and only major annual celebration of sexual minorities, abruptly announced its effective shutdown on Thursday, in the latest sign of the authorities' increasing clampdown on civil society and LGBTQ rights in the country.

In an open letter posted online, titled "the End of the Rainbow," the organizers recalled Shanghai Pride's humble origins as a one-off small community event in 2009, and its steady growth into a monthlong celebration -- featuring not just dance parties but also athletic contests, art exhibitions, film screenings, job fairs and themed talks -- attended by thousands of LGBTQ people and their allies over the years, with other special events scheduled year-round.

Then, with regret, they said they were "canceling all upcoming activities and taking a break from scheduling any future events" without giving a reason.

Participants in Shanghai Pride pose for pictures in front of the financial district on June 13, 2015.

A person not associated with Shanghai Pride, but with knowledge to the situation, told CNN on Friday that the all-volunteer team had been facing mounting pressure from local authorities, to the point of where it was disrupting their day jobs and normal lives.

The organizers alluded to this in a separate Thursday note to supporters and partners seen by CNN.

