This startup wants to turn Dubai's desert into farmland

By Stephanie Bailey, CNN

Updated 10:13 PM ET, Thu August 13, 2020

In the Dubai desert, Norwegian startup Desert Control is working on an innovation -- made from just water and clay -- that turns desert sand into farmland.
In the Dubai desert, Norwegian startup Desert Control is working on an innovation -- made from just water and clay -- that turns desert sand into farmland. Scroll through to see more state-of-the-art farming technologies.
Desert Control says when its Liquid Nanoclay mixture is sprayed on sand, it forms a sponge-like layer in the soil that retains water and provides many plant-essential nutrients. Here, workers are harvesting a test crop of watermelons grown in the Dubai desert.
Desert Control says when its Liquid Nanoclay mixture is sprayed on sand, it forms a sponge-like layer in the soil that retains water and provides many plant-essential nutrients. Here, workers are harvesting a test crop of watermelons grown in the Dubai desert.
"Smart" farms are increasingly popular field in the Middle East, such as the joint venture between agri-tech firm Crop One Holdings and Emirates Flight Catering to build the world's largest vertical farm.
"Smart" farms are increasingly popular field in the Middle East, such as the joint venture between agri-tech firm Crop One Holdings and Emirates Flight Catering to build the world's largest vertical farm.
Crops in vertical farms are grown in controlled environments with a nutrient solution instead of soil, and LED lighting instead of sunlight.
Crops in vertical farms are grown in controlled environments with a nutrient solution instead of soil, and LED lighting instead of sunlight.
Another UAE startup, Pure Harvest, uses high-tech smart greenhouses that maintain a controlled climate and optimal conditions for growing crops year-round.
Another UAE startup, Pure Harvest, uses high-tech smart greenhouses that maintain a controlled climate and optimal conditions for growing crops year-round.
The company established a proof-of-concept facility in the Abu Dhabi desert last year and produced several varieties of tomatoes.
The company established a proof-of-concept facility in the Abu Dhabi desert last year and produced several varieties of tomatoes.
This concept design for a solar-powered smart farm in the Tunisian desert is an initiative of the Sahara Forest Project. The Norwegian social enterprise uses technologies that convert abundant resources into scarce ones. For example, it uses seawater to cool greenhouses and allow year-round crop cultivation.
This concept design for a solar-powered smart farm in the Tunisian desert is an initiative of the Sahara Forest Project. The Norwegian social enterprise uses technologies that convert abundant resources into scarce ones. For example, it uses seawater to cool greenhouses and allow year-round crop cultivation.
Japan adopted vertical farm technology relatively early. Spread, founded in 2006, says it shipped 7.7 million factory-grown heads of lettuce across Japan in 2015.
Japan adopted vertical farm