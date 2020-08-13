With the help of technology, vegetables can grow in unlikely places

Desert Control says when its Liquid Nanoclay mixture is sprayed on sand, it forms a sponge-like layer in the soil that retains water and provides many plant-essential nutrients. Here, workers are harvesting a test crop of watermelons grown in the Dubai desert.