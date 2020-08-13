With the help of technology, vegetables can grow in unlikely places
Desert Control says when its Liquid Nanoclay mixture is sprayed on sand, it forms a sponge-like layer in the soil that retains water and provides many plant-essential nutrients. Here, workers are harvesting a test crop of watermelons grown in the Dubai desert.
Crops in vertical farms are grown in controlled environments with a nutrient solution instead of soil, and LED lighting instead of sunlight.
Another UAE startup, Pure Harvest, uses high-tech smart greenhouses that maintain a controlled climate and optimal conditions for growing crops year-round.
The company established a proof-of-concept facility in the Abu Dhabi desert last year and produced several varieties of tomatoes.
