(CNN) A Russian power lifter broke both his knees while trying to lift nearly 900 pounds.

Alexander Sedykh was seriously injured while competing in the 2020 World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WPRF) Championships held in Dolgoprudny, which is in the Moscow region of Russia, the Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

In a video posted by WRPF on Facebook , Sedykh could be seen attempting to squat the barbell -- weighing about 882 pounds -- and he collapses under the weight, falling onto his knees in visible pain.

Sedykh underwent emergency surgery that lasted six hours, RIA Novosti said.

"The doctor said that they assembled my knee well, and the quads were sewn with a double stitch," Sedykh was quoted as saying. "My wife also wrote that my meniscus was torn and the tendons flew off. But they have already sewn them all."

