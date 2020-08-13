A former slave market will be removed from the center of Georgia's first capital

(CNN) A small town in Georgia has voted to move a former slave market out of the center of town.

Louisville, located about 45 miles southwest of Augusta, was the first capital of the state and has been home of the Old Market House since 1795. The structure was a former slave market and sits in the middle of downtown.

"We're trying our best to do what's right here," Mayor Larry Morgan told CNN affiliate WJBF

The city establishes a committee to determine the future

The city established a 14-member advisory committee for the Market House in July to help decide the future of the structure in July. Advisory committee member Lillian Easterlin, executive administrative director of Jefferson County, told CNN that at the time, there were two main options on the table: to relocate or to leave it.

