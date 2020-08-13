Arrest made in slaying of New York teen stabbed and set afire

(CNN) A Bronx man was arrested Thursday in the death of a teenager who was stabbed and set on fire in an apartment building, police said.

Adones Betances, 22, was charged with murder and manslaughter in the slaying of Winston Ortiz, 18, according to police. Betances is in custody, police said.

The pair got into a dispute on the fifth floor of a Bronx apartment building shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

During the dispute, Ortiz, of the Bronx, was stabbed three times and an accelerant was poured on him as he was lit on fire, NYPD spokesman Francis Salmon said.

His aunt Victoria Ortiz tells CNN she was told someone in the building heard his screams and poured water on his body to put out the flames.

