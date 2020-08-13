Lefties get their day today

Obama is the latest in a string of left-handed US presidents. At least four out of the past seven commanders in chief have been southpaws.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is the latest in a long line of left-handed British royals. According to British media reports, he&#39;d like his son, George, to carry on the tradition.
Oprah Winfrey is a wildly successful television host, entrepreneur and left-hander.
Musicians, like Paul McCartney, are among those said to be more commonly left-handed than the population at large.
Pele, the famous Brazilian soccer player, was left-handed.
Actress Julia Roberts is a left-hander.
Justin Bieber signs autographs and plays guitar left-handed.
Left-hander Angelina Jolie used specially made prop guns on the 2001 film &quot;Lara Croft: Tomb Raider&quot;.
Bart Simpson is just one of the characters on &quot;The Simpsons&quot; who are left-handed. Among them, according to the Simpons Wiki: Bart Simpson, Seymour Skinner, Ned Flanders, Moe Szyslak and Marge Simpson. Why? Perhaps because Simpson creator Matt Groening is a leftie too.
(CNN)It's National Left-Hander's Day, a celebration founded by the Left-Handers Club to honor leftie style.

Now in its 17th year, the day has been celebrated with right vs. left sports matches, left-handed drinking events and other activities, the club says.
In honor of the day, some tidbits about sinistrality:

About that name

    Sinistrality is the formal name for left-handedness and carries quite a history.
    It's based on the Latin word "sinistra," for "on the left." But as time wore on, it began to accumulate associations with evil that persist today.
    Throughout the ages, left-handedness has been associated with weakness, impurity or evil. Today, few would consider the left-handers in our midst evil, but they do have to endure numerous inconveniences of a right-handed world.

    Lefty stats

    About 10% of the world's population is believed to be left-handed, although the number ebbs and flows with time and place, researchers say. In more free-wheeling times and cultures, researchers say, left-handedness is more common, while in more restrictive times and places, the incidence seems to be reduced.

    Lefty careers

    In a 1996 study, Harvard Medical School researchers found that orthopedic surgeons, librarians and mathematicians were mostly right-handed while attorneys and architects were, as a group, "either the least right-handed or the most left-handed." Other studies have shown that there are more left-handed people working as artists and musicians and in university settings. Interestingly, more than 20% of Apollo astronauts were lefties, according to NASA.

    Lefty presidents

    Politics aside, at least four of the past seven presidents have been left-handed: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.
    Ronald Reagan also often shows up on the list of lefties even though he wrote with his right hand. Some historians suggest that he was born left-handed but forced to switch as a child.
    Why are so many US presidents left-handed?
    There's no clear research, and it may just be a fluke.
    But the website leftrightwrong.com puts forth a few of the theories: Politicians are often lawyers, a profession that has among the highest concentrations of left-handers; lefties are more mentally resilient because of all the tribulations they have to endure in a right-handed world; lefties have th